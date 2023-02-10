Rotorua man arrested for importing child sex abuse material

A 33-year-old Rotorua man was arrested yesterday for allegedly possessing and importing child sexual abuse materials.

He faces a maximum penalty of ten years' imprisonment, customs said in a statement today.

"Customs investigators had caught him downloading a video depicting child sexual exploitation from an overseas internet address.

"He was arrested at his home in Ōwhata yesterday, 9 February, following a search warrant, which uncovered a hard drive with more child sexual exploitation material," the statement read.

"Further charges may result from in-depth forensic analysis of the man's devices."

Simon Peterson, the chief officer of customs' child exploitation operations team, stressed that viewing and sharing child sexual abuse material "is not a victimless crime".

"Online child abuse remains an increasing threat but our investigators, alongside our domestic and international partners, work relentlessly to uncover and pursue abusers and users," he said.

"This arrest should serve as a warning that customs is dedicated to bringing those who commit these offences before the courts."