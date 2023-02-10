'Don't put your guard down' - Latest Cyclone Gabrielle update

1News meteorologist Dan Corbett has given a Friday afternoon update on Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle as it barrels towards New Zealand.

Corbett said the Category 3 cyclone will intensify further before beginning to shear apart as it hits cooler water near the North Island.

"It’s a little bit further east today with its track, so Bay of Plenty, Gisborne don’t put your guard down," he said.

"Really through Sunday we pick up some of the rain and some of the wind, with the more intense strong to severe gales and damaging winds and swell coming in from Monday through to Tuesday."

Corbett said those in the firing line can expect six to seven metre ocean swells and 100 to 200mm of rain, with 300 to 400mm even possible for some.

"It may track further east but it could even come back, think of it like two rugby players, the pieces of upper energy fighting and moving it around."

