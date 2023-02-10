New Zealand
1News

15 motorbikes seized, 6 arrests as police target Tribesmen gang

3:16pm
Police with Tibesmen.

Police with Tibesmen. (Source: Supplied)

Motorbikes have been seized and arrests made in a South Island police operation targeting Tribesmen gang members.

In total, 15 motorbikes were impounded and six arrests made.

"Officers have been running several operations following an influx of Tribesmen late last week," police said today.

"Gang members came from different parts of the North Island, with our operation beginning in Wellington, and then following them as they made their way down to Canterbury and then continuing into the Southland and Otago-Lakes regions."

Police said the arrests were over drug and driving offences.

"Our officers across the South Island worked together, sharing intelligence ensuring that those gang members could see loud and clear that we won’t tolerate unruly and dangerous behaviour on our roads," Relieving Assistant Commissioner Investigations Paul Basham said.

The police operation continues.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeSouthland

