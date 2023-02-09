New Zealand
Southland man charged over 'deliberate poisoning' of 200 trees

3:46pm
Trees file image.

Trees file image. (Source: istock.com)

A Southland man has been charged over what police say was the "deliberate poisoning" of 200 trees in a public reserve.

A 54-year-old Tuatapere resident has been charged with criminal damage.

Police said the trees were planted to initially beautify the area.

"Long-term it was intended any proceeds from their eventual harvesting would be used to benefit the community," Otautau Sergeant Chris Maguire said.

"The investigation was progressed with the assistance of members of the Tuatapere public, who provided information which led to a search warrant being executed and property relating to the poisoning being discovered.

"The offender was subsequently interviewed and made full admissions to the offending."

The will appear in Invercargill District Court later this month on Tuesday, February 28.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeSouthland

