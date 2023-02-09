Sawn off guns seized, men arrested after Feilding vehicle stop

Two men, 35 and 36, have been arrested in Feilding after a vehicle was stopped and police identified two firearms.

The vehicle was stopped around 11am today on Aorangi Road.

A sawn off shotgun, sawn off rifle and ammunition were recovered by police, Sergeant Nick Lawton said.

A gun and ammunition recovered by police. (Source: NZ Police)

Both men were remanded in custody to appear on charges of unlawful possession of firearms.

"This was a fantastic effort by all involved and we have been able to remove another couple of weapons off the street and put the offenders before the courts," said Lawton.