Sawn off guns seized, men arrested after Feilding vehicle stop

43 mins ago
Some of the firearms and ammunition recovered by police.

Some of the firearms and ammunition recovered by police. (Source: NZ Police)

Two men, 35 and 36, have been arrested in Feilding after a vehicle was stopped and police identified two firearms.

The vehicle was stopped around 11am today on Aorangi Road.

A sawn off shotgun, sawn off rifle and ammunition were recovered by police, Sergeant Nick Lawton said.

A gun and ammunition recovered by police.

A gun and ammunition recovered by police. (Source: NZ Police)

Both men were remanded in custody to appear on charges of unlawful possession of firearms.

"This was a fantastic effort by all involved and we have been able to remove another couple of weapons off the street and put the offenders before the courts," said Lawton.

