Police, whānau still searching for man missing since December

Police are searching for a man who has been missing from Murupara, Bay of Plenty since December last year.

Lofty Maki, 63, was seen leaving his sisters house in a white Suzuki Grand Vitara on December 6.

He then drove to the Rotorua Pak’nSave, then home again, for an unknown period of time.

His route from that point is uncertain and he was reported missing on the evening of December 9, police said.

On December 7, his vehicle was detected by cameras at 1.56am.

ADVERTISEMENT

"First it was driving towards Napier, then seven minutes later the vehicle was detected driving back towards Taupō.

"Checks of Taupō, Whakatāne and Rotorua hospitals turned up no results," police said in a statement.

In the following days, police made inquiries with the bank, supermarkets, council, and other leads, but none were successful.

They said one of the last physical sightings of Lofty was at the Pak’nSave, about 5.30pm on December 6.

"Officers carried out foot patrols, area searches, and followed up with witnesses, to no avail.

"Lofty is described as being of a small, thin build, between 160cm and 170cm tall, and he is possibly in the early stages of dementia."

Police said at times, he forgets who, or where he is and occasionally leaves his car running to keep the interior warm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite no success so far, police say there is still hope someone can help answer what's happened.

The case remains open and anyone with information is urged to call 105 or fill out a report online.