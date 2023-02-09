Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

'I love rugby' - Taika Waititi shows off new tattoo

3:59pm
Taika Waititi's new tattoo.

Taika Waititi's new tattoo. (Source: Instagram)

Kiwi director Taika Waititi has taken to Instagram to show off a new tattoo.

His new ink is a simple affair which appears to be a touching tribute to his wife singer Rita Ora.

The tattoo is of a capital R in an old style font.

Waititi couldn't resist making a joke in his Instagram post reveal.

"I love rugby," he captioned it, jokingly alluding to what the R could stand for.

It comes as Ora finally confirmed she's married to Waititi late last month.

Appearing on Heart Breakfast to promote her new song, she said: "Yes [I am married].

"I am officially off the market people.

"I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video I am playing on what could have been."

She continued: "When the rumours came out is she, isn't she? I wanted to play on it. I wanted to do a wedding that didn’t go to plan … that’s not to say that is actually what happened."

Asked about their special day, she gushed: "It was perfect. It was exactly, exactly how I wanted.

"It was nice and perfect. It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes it was nice and sweet… Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party."

Ora, 32, also revealed that she remains undecided over whether or not to take Waititi's surname.

She said: "I have definitely thought about taking his surname but I have worked very hard for this Ora name.

"I don't know… I haven’t really decided yet."

