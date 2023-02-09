New Zealand
1News

How to cut back on insurance without risking possessions

6:23am

With the cost of living still high, many Kiwis might be looking at their insurance policies as a good place to cut back on spending.

Insurance is a no-brainer when it comes to protecting the things we love; it's like having an umbrella in your bag in case it rains.

Nearly all homeowners have their houses insured. More than two-thirds have their contents covered as well.

And when it comes to our beloved cars, nine out of ten New Zealanders have protection.

But insurance comes at a cost and premiums can be punishing.

So what are some ways to cut back on your insurance bill without putting your precious possessions at risk?

New Zealand Insurance Council's Sarah Knox joined Seven Sharp to offer some solutions.

New ZealandEconomyPersonal Finance

SHARE

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

NZ cocaine interception a 'punch to the nose' for drug syndicates

5:19

NZ cocaine interception a 'punch to the nose' for drug syndicates

31 mins ago

Indonesian security forces search for NZ pilot taken hostage

5:12

Indonesian security forces search for NZ pilot taken hostage

42 mins ago

Superstar Pink announces two NZ shows

Superstar Pink announces two NZ shows

42 mins ago

Two children killed after bus driven into Canada day care

Two children killed after bus driven into Canada day care

56 mins ago

Ed Sheeran stuns Auckland schoolkids with surprise performance

1:19

Ed Sheeran stuns Auckland schoolkids with surprise performance

7:44am

Catnip-laced 'cat willies' help raise funds for stray cats

Catnip-laced 'cat willies' help raise funds for stray cats
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

What you need to know about today's Government announcements

Auckland council flood relief payments yet to materialise

Govt announces minimum wage to rise from April 1

North Island floods largest vehicle claims event in AA's history