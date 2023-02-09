How to cut back on insurance without risking possessions

With the cost of living still high, many Kiwis might be looking at their insurance policies as a good place to cut back on spending.

Insurance is a no-brainer when it comes to protecting the things we love; it's like having an umbrella in your bag in case it rains.

Nearly all homeowners have their houses insured. More than two-thirds have their contents covered as well.

And when it comes to our beloved cars, nine out of ten New Zealanders have protection.

But insurance comes at a cost and premiums can be punishing.

So what are some ways to cut back on your insurance bill without putting your precious possessions at risk?

New Zealand Insurance Council's Sarah Knox joined Seven Sharp to offer some solutions.