Hipkins hits back at Luxon's critique of policy refocus

Chris Hipkins today hit back at Christopher Luxon's critique of the Government's policy refocus which was announced yesterday.

It comes after National's leader said "you can't trust Labour", alleging the scrapped policies would be back on the table if the current Government is re-elected.

"Labour’s pet projects, which have already wasted tens of millions of dollars of taxpayers' money, are lurking around the corner after the election. As sure as night follows day they’ll be back on the table if Labour is re-elected in October," Luxon said.

When asked about the criticism at a media conference in Tauranga this afternoon, Hipkins didn't hold back.

"I've come to accept the National Party likes to whinge and moan about things.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's difficult to have a contest of ideas with them when they don't seem to have any," Hipkins said.

When pressed on whether any of the policies would be brought back, he replied.

"We have been very transparent on the things which are not going to happen and the other things we will be taking a longer look at."

Here's a reminder of what was announced by Hipkins yesterday: