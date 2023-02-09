Hipkins hits back at Luxon's critique of policy refocus

Chris Hipkins today hit back at Christopher Luxon's critique of the Government's policy refocus which was announced yesterday.
It comes after National's leader said "you can't trust Labour", alleging the scrapped policies would be back on the table if the current Government is re-elected.
"Labour’s pet projects, which have already wasted tens of millions of dollars of taxpayers' money, are lurking around the corner after the election. As sure as night follows day they’ll be back on the table if Labour is re-elected in October," Luxon said.
When asked about the criticism at a media conference in Tauranga this afternoon, Hipkins didn't hold back.
"I've come to accept the National Party likes to whinge and moan about things.
"It's difficult to have a contest of ideas with them when they don't seem to have any," Hipkins said.
When pressed on whether any of the policies would be brought back, he replied.
"We have been very transparent on the things which are not going to happen and the other things we will be taking a longer look at."
Here's a reminder of what was announced by Hipkins yesterday:
- Public media merger to be scrapped — work on the TVNZ/RNZ public media entity will stop entirely. In its place, more funding will be provided to RNZ and NZ On Air and remaining funds will be redirected to other areas.
- Minimum wage to be hiked — starting from April 1, 2023, the minimum wage will rise in line with 7% inflation by $1.50 to $22.70, up from $21.20. The Starting-Out and Training minimum wages will rise to $18.16.
- Social insurance scheme to be delayed — Hipkins said the scheme, which would place a levy on employers and workers, paid out when someone is made redundant. The policy will not progress this term.
- Hate speech law changes to be delayed — the Human Rights (Incitement on Ground of Religious Belief) Amendment Bill will instead be referred to the Law Commission.
- Biofuels mandate to be scrapped — the mandate would have increased the sustainability of New Zealand's fuel, but also its price, something Hipkins said he's not prepared to do in the current climate.
- Changes to Three Waters to be considered soon — Hipkins said the need for reform is "unquestionable", especially given the recent flooding event n Auckland, but the policy requires careful consideration.
