All Blacks Moody, Goodhue on brink of Crusaders returns

All Blacks Joe Moody and Jack Goodhue are on the brink of a return for the Crusaders after long layoffs due to knee injuries.

Loosehead prop Moody, 34, will start in Friday’s pre-season game against the Highlanders at Weston, near Oamaru, after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament in a Super Rugby match against the Blues in Christchurch last April.

And centre Goodhue, who had minor knee surgery last August, will also start as the pair plot a way back to the top level and a trip to September’s World Cup.

Another All Black, loose forward Cullen Grace, is about a week away after breaking his collarbone when playing for Canterbury last August, confirmed Crusaders coach Scott Robertson.

Ethan Blackadder, another All Blacks loose forward, is still to return from a dislocated shoulder but is training fully

“Moods is looking great – it’s a first full pre-season for him in eight years, or maybe longer, and Jackie G’s knee is looking great… he’s an incredible professional,” Robertson said today.

“He’s getting back to the great feet and the man that we know – when he’s right he’s one of the best centres in the world.”

Moody, the incumbent All Blacks’ No.1 before his injury, told Stuff in December: "[My 2023 goal is] to be in the World Cup squad. I want to be the best Joe Moody that you’ve ever seen. I just want to be in a great state, that’s definitely been the goal.”

In Moody's absence in the All Blacks, fellow Crusader George Bower and Highlander Ethan de Groot made big strides. On the other side of the scrum, another Crusader, Fletcher Newell, had a standout 2022, along with Tyrel Lomax from the Chiefs.

Jack Goodhue is one of the best centres in the world when fit, says Crusaders coach Scott Robertson. (Source: Photosport)

In the midfield, converted wing Rieko Ioane became the All Blacks' mainstay in the No.13 jersey following Goodhue's withdrawal.

Both Moody and Goodhue are near certainties for World Cup squad selection if fit.

Crusaders lock Mitchell Dunshea is also on the comeback trail from a knee injury and will play against the Highlanders on Friday.

The defending champion Crusaders kick off the Super Rugby Pacific season on Friday, February 24 with a match against the Chiefs in Christchurch.