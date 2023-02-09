Calls for greater regulation as sunglasses found to fail standards

There are calls for sunglasses to be better regulated here in New Zealand, to ensure Kiwis are getting the best eye protection while outdoors.

In New Zealand there are no mandatory standards around the quality of the popular eyewear, though retailers must be careful to ensure any claims around their products are not misleading.

But Consumer NZ says that's not good enough and regulation should be mandatory like it is in Australia, where sunglasses must meet standards around UV protection, how robust they are and how well they cover the eye.

The organisation tested 50 sunglasses - 21 of which did not meet these standards set across the Tasman. The substandard sunglasses which are available in a number of New Zealand pharmacies and department stores were either found to be too fragile, did not protect sufficiently against UV, posed visibility issues or had a tendency to cause headaches.

Researcher Belinda Castles says greater regulation here would reduce the buyer beware element when it came to shopping for a pair of new sunglasses.

"It's really important that we have a product standard for sunglasses," she says. "You know they they provide a really important health protection."

Optometrist Andrew Collins says sunglasses are vital tool to keep people's eyes safe from the damaging UV rays, which over time can cause damage to the white of the eye and can also increase the risk of cataracts as you age.

"In New Zealand sunglasses are quite important, because we have high ultra violet levels...particularly in summer and in sports like skiing as well in winter."

The research from Consumer NZ also found that while buying sunglasses from discount stories were a bit of a "lottery" with only three of nine bought from them passing the Australian standards - it wasn't impossible to find affordable glasses that were up to scratch.

Belinda Castles says it shows price isn't a good indicator of eye protection.

"Of the ones that met the standards, half a dozen of kids, and half a dozen adults' sunglasses were actually $20 or cheaper."

(Source: Consumer NZ)

And when it comes to buying, the experts have a few key pieces of advice around choosing the best sunglasses for your needs:

- Check the tag for a standard, as many imported glasses will have met standards offshore

- Bigger is better as it will help cut down on UV rays getting through to your eyes

- Check the lens category; 0-1 means they aren't technically sunglasses; 2 may be lighter in colour but can still reduce glare and block out UV; 3 is darker and better at protecting you eyes from the sun's glare, 4 is the darkest, but is probably best kept for snow-based activities and not for driving as they can get in the way of your ability to see clearly.