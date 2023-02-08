What you need to know about today's Government announcements

In a post-cabinet media conference today, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced a suite of policy cancellations and delays in line with his purported focus on 'bread and butter issues'.
Here's an overview of what he announced:
- Public media merger to be scrapped — work on the TVNZ/RNZ public media entity will stop entirely. In its place, more funding will be provided to RNZ and NZ On Air and remaining funds will be redirected to other areas.
- Minimum wage to be hiked — starting from April 1, 2023, the minimum wage will rise in line with 7% inflation by $1.50 to $22.70, up from $21.20. The Starting-Out and Training minimum wages will rise to $18.16.
- Social insurance scheme to be delayed — Hipkins said the scheme, which would place a levy on employers and workers, paid out when someone is main redundant. The policy will not progress this term.
- Hate speech law changes to be delayed — the Human Rights (Incitement on Ground of Religious Belief) Amendment Bill will instead be referred to the Law Commission.
- Biofuels mandate to be scrapped — the mandate would have increased the sustainability of New Zealand's fuel, but also its price, something Hipkins said he's not prepared to do in the current climate.
- Changes to Three Waters to be considered soon — Hipkins said the need for reform is "unquestionable", especially given the recent flooding event n Auckland, but the policy requires careful consideration.
