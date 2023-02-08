Politics
1News

What you need to know about today's Government announcements

3:30pm
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

In a post-cabinet media conference today, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced a suite of policy cancellations and delays in line with his purported focus on 'bread and butter issues'.

Here's an overview of what he announced:

  • Public media merger to be scrapped — work on the TVNZ/RNZ public media entity will stop entirely. In its place, more funding will be provided to RNZ and NZ On Air and remaining funds will be redirected to other areas.
  • Minimum wage to be hiked — starting from April 1, 2023, the minimum wage will rise in line with 7% inflation by $1.50 to $22.70, up from $21.20. The Starting-Out and Training minimum wages will rise to $18.16.
  • Social insurance scheme to be delayed — Hipkins said the scheme, which would place a levy on employers and workers, paid out when someone is main redundant. The policy will not progress this term.
  • Hate speech law changes to be delayed — the Human Rights (Incitement on Ground of Religious Belief) Amendment Bill will instead be referred to the Law Commission.
  • Biofuels mandate to be scrapped — the mandate would have increased the sustainability of New Zealand's fuel, but also its price, something Hipkins said he's not prepared to do in the current climate.
  • Changes to Three Waters to be considered soon — Hipkins said the need for reform is "unquestionable", especially given the recent flooding event n Auckland, but the policy requires careful consideration.
New ZealandPoliticsEconomyCost of Living

SHARE

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

'Facing a crisis': Tourist town can’t wait three years for upgrade

2:50

'Facing a crisis': Tourist town can’t wait three years for upgrade

19 mins ago

Aucklanders warned of council impersonators trying to enter homes

Aucklanders warned of council impersonators trying to enter homes

28 mins ago

Biden in State of Union address promises to 'finish the job'

Biden in State of Union address promises to 'finish the job'

51 mins ago

Govt announces minimum wage to rise from April 1

1:07

Govt announces minimum wage to rise from April 1

51 mins ago

TVNZ-RNZ merger fully scrapped amid election year refocus

0:43

TVNZ-RNZ merger fully scrapped amid election year refocus

54 mins ago

Full video: Hipkins axes media merger, hikes minimum wage

Full video: Hipkins axes media merger, hikes minimum wage
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Govt announces minimum wage to rise from April 1

Full video: Hipkins axes media merger, hikes minimum wage

Akl flooding: Govt activates temporary accommodation support