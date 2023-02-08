Watch: Car's near miss after pulling out in front of truck convoy

Dannevirke businessman Jared Mulinder is full of praise for the quick action taken by a truck driver to avoid a serious accident, after his dashcam captured a car pulling out in front of an oversized truck convoy yesterday.

By Emlyn Williams

Mulinder told 1News he was travelling south on his way to a call out in Dannevirke around 1.45pm when the dramatic scene unfolded in front of him.

The footage shows Mulinder passing two pilot vehicles before a white car pulls out in front of a truck carrying oversized goods, narrowly missing it.

More trucks can be seen driving behind the lead vehicle in a convoy.

Mulinder doesn’t see road signage as the issue and has laid blame squarely on the driver of the white car.

He has nothing but praise for the truck driver, whom he said prevented two lives being lost, Mulinder’s being one of them.

His video shows tyre smoke coming from the truck which the car narrowly avoided, appearing to show the driver managed to brake suddenly.

Driver left shaken

Mulinder told 1News that he was left shaken by the incident and needed to pull over to collect himself.

Dannevirke police sergeant Gary McKernon told the NZ Herald the intersection hadn’t been an issue in the past.

“It’s well-signposted, and once [a driver is] at the intersection, the view [is] unobstructed.”

He also gave his thoughts on the video.

“What is clear is that the consequences of this incident could have been so much worse, and nobody getting hurt would appear to be luck.”