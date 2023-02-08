Waipawa couple rewarded for dedication to their community

This week's ASB Good as Gold winners are Mark and Meredith Drake, a Waipawa couple who turn their hand to any project that benefits their town and its residents.

The pair are both shopkeepers — she runs a gift shop, while two doors down he serves up fish and chips.

Waipawa local Pete Burne described the pair as "kind, thoughtful, energetic" with "huge hearts".

"Mark and Meredith are the salt of the earth, they're what every community needs," Burne told Seven Sharp.

One of Mark and Meredith's biggest contributions is organising the town's annual Duck Day fundraiser, described by Burne as "the biggest gig of the year" in Waipawa, involving squeaky plastic ducks floating down the river.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the money goes towards several causes, including the Ronald McDonald House, which holds a special place in Mark and Meredith's lives.

You can nominate someone deserving for ASB Good as Gold through this link.

Their 15-year-old son Carter has a chronic illness and the family has spent a lot of time at Starship Hospital.

Meredith said Ronald McDonald House had been "awesome" in supporting them over the years.

"We wouldn't have been able to get through the last 15 years without Ronald McDonald's help both in Auckland and in Wellington."

Mark and Meredith were nominated for ASB Good as Gold by 19-year-old Matt Bramley.

"It just felt like the right thing to do," Bramley told Seven Sharp.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I wanted to nominate them on behalf of everyone and just show appreciation towards them."

Seven Sharp travelled to Waipawa to surprise the couple with the $10,000 reward. Watch the video above to see their heartwarming reaction.