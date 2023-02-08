New Zealand
Aucklanders warned of council impersonators trying to enter homes

17 mins ago
Auckland Council has warned today that people are impersonating council compliance officers to enter people's homes.

"Auckland Council officers will always be in uniform, will drive a council branded vehicle and will carry a council ID card," the council said in a statement today.

"Please always ask to see this ID before letting them into your home."

Meanwhile, in the same briefing, Auckland Emergency Management said the more settled weather forecasted for Auckland this week will make clean-up efforts easier.

"We're asking the public to use this period of settled weather to clean up as much as possible and prepare for potential bad weather next week."

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has also announced it's employing its Temporary Accommodation Service "to assist with the longer-term needs of those displaced by last month's floods".

"For those in emergency accommodation, you do not have to do anything, someone will contact you," Auckland Emergency Management said.

Anyone who is concerned they may have been visited by such an impersonator, or if one does visit in the future, is asked to report it to the police by calling 105.

Furthermore, anyone who has recently had a visit from a compliance officer and wishes to verify they were really from the council can email to check at rbacomms@aucklandcouncil.govt.nz.

