Two Kiwis on Nutri-Grain Ironman and Ironwoman podium

New Zealand athletes have made their mark on the 2022-23 Ironman and Ironwoman series.

Joe Collins (20) and Danielle McKenzie (28) have both finished third overall after six rounds of the gruelling series.

Collins looked primed for the top of the podium after heading into the final day of racing on the Gold Coast with a strong lead.

But it wasn't to be - he crashed out on the ski leg when a wave hit him at Kurrawa Beach and allowed the chasing pack to catch up.

"I’m pretty disappointed and devastated about that last ski leg. I got too excited, I knew that my ski as the last leg is normally my strength, and I felt awesome going out there but it didn’t work out on that ski. I was out the back, just watching to see if I could’ve won it," he said.

Collins said the disappointment only made him hungrier for next season.

"I felt awesome this year, and I think the other boys noticed it too. I’m looking forward to next year…I’m already a little bit fired up but for next year, I want to redeem myself and get back into it," he said.

Joe Collins (far right) finishes third in Nutri-Grain Ironman (Source: Supplied)

Veteran Ironwoman Danielle McKenzie finished the last day in third, and in doing so claimed the points needed to get on the podium.

McKenzie, who was second last year in the series and the first Kiwi female to ever podium in the event, wasn't thinking of even competing this year.

“It’s pretty crazy to think this season I didn’t even know if I was going to go round and do this next Nutri-Grain Series… so to come back on top and get a couple of podiums through the season and to get third overall is something super special. I’m so stoked, I love this sport and I love all the girls we race against," she said.

Fellow New Zealand Ironman Cory Taylor also delivered an impressive performance to finish 3rd in the race, placing 4th overall in the series.