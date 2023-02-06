New Zealand
1News

New Aussie Netflix rules grab attention of NZ

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
6:25am

Some of New Zealand's top screenwriting talent would like to see the Government bring in rules that would force companies like Netflix and Disney to produce local content.

It comes off the back of moves by the Australian Federal Government which has committed to a rule change by mid-2024, that'd force big streamers to reinvest money in the local market.

The companies would also likely be party to laws in Australia that force companies to produce a certain quota of content domestically.

Alice Shearman, executive director of the New Zealand Writers Guild (NZWG) told 1News she'd been watching moves across the Tasman closely.

"In New Zealand we do have those incredible breakout successes like Boy and Ticked, but they're produced locally," she said.

"They are developed locally in New Zealand, but we don't have that international development pool that Australia has."

Shearman said the current playing field for local screenwriters is extremely competitive.

"I always say getting anything on television is a miracle, getting a film is even more of a miracle."

The NZWG thinks making streamers invest is a good step, but believes the New Zealand Government should focus on bringing in content quotas here too.

"It helps produce stories that for the well-being of citizens of their country they can see themselves and that's a good thing."

New ZealandAustraliaMoviesTelevision

SHARE

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Kiwi survivors of Gold Coast helicopter crash give tell-all interview

2:15

Kiwi survivors of Gold Coast helicopter crash give tell-all interview

23 mins ago

Error-ridden France face up to Irish threat after Italy scare

Error-ridden France face up to Irish threat after Italy scare

47 mins ago

Windows blown out, roofs lifted after tornado hits Greymouth

Windows blown out, roofs lifted after tornado hits Greymouth

7:20am

Full video: Hipkins speaks after attending Waitangi dawn service

Full video: Hipkins speaks after attending Waitangi dawn service

7:07am

Thousands gather for Waitangi dawn service

Thousands gather for Waitangi dawn service

6:25am

New Aussie Netflix rules grab attention of NZ

2:08

New Aussie Netflix rules grab attention of NZ
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Hipkins to meet with Australian PM

Jason Momoa welcomed to Auckland marae during visit to NZ

NZ mānuka honey producers drop initial legal action in UK

Auckland mum moves to Australia to access life-changing drug