Taranaki assault: 'King hit' leaves man in serious condition

A man who police say was ‘king hit’ by another man in a Taranaki toilet block overnight, is in a serious condition as they seek to find the offender.

Police said in a statement tonight they are investigating the assault, which happened at about 2.35am, when a man entered a toilet block on Ariki Street.

“Our information is that he has then been king hit by another party while inside.

“The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.”

Police are now working to establish what exactly has occurred and identify the person responsible.

The alleged offender has been described as a man about 18 or 19 years old, with dark-coloured hair in a bowl-style cut with a fade at the back.

“He was clean shaven and was wearing a crew neck T-shirt.

“If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious around the time, or can identify the person believed to be responsible, please get in touch,” the statement said.

You can do so by calling Police on 105 and quoting file number 230204/3800.