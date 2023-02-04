Tennis
1News

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

7:23pm
KP Pannu reacts after winning the first set of his Davis Cup match.

KP Pannu reacts after winning the first set of his Davis Cup match. (Source: Photosport)

The New Zealand Davis Cup team have a tough task ahead of them in their clash with Bulgaria after falling behind 2-0 at Wilding Park in Christchurch today.

Bulgaria won both singles rubbers to take a commanding lead in the World Group 1 playoff today as players faced both scorching serves and temperatures with the Garden City recording a 32 degrees Celsius high.

Ajeet Rai represented New Zealand in the first rubber of the day but Alexandar Lazarov powered past him 7-6 6-2.

KP Pannu then faced off against Dimitar Kuzmanov - Bulgaria's top-ranked singles player at World No.192 - and despite taking the first set, eventually went down 5-7 6-3 6-2.

Despite the result, Pannu put on an impressive display against a player ranked 384 places above him in the global rankings.

Rai and Pannu stepped up for New Zealand after experienced campaigner Rubin Statham was a late withdrawal this morning due to injury with officials noting it was an Achilles issue.

Statham is New Zealand's most-capped Davis Cup player in history with 33 ties but thankfully there's some experience covering his absence with stellar doubles combo Michael Venus and Artem Sitak to play the opening rubber tomorrow.

Tennis

SHARE

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

North Island floods largest vehicle claims event in AA's history

North Island floods largest vehicle claims event in AA's history

17 mins ago

Heavy rain warning for parts of South Island, severe gales for Fiordland

Heavy rain warning for parts of South Island, severe gales for Fiordland

20 mins ago

Diverse starting grid racing for NZ Grand Prix title

1:54

Diverse starting grid racing for NZ Grand Prix title

22 mins ago

Hipkins will not have same speaking rights as Ardern at Waitangi

4:45

Hipkins will not have same speaking rights as Ardern at Waitangi

47 mins ago

Christchurch Hospital suffers rare hour-long power cut

2:21

Christchurch Hospital suffers rare hour-long power cut

7:25pm

Sola Power Throwers meet charges up Lisa Adams' preparations

2:03

Sola Power Throwers meet charges up Lisa Adams' preparations
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Davis Cup action back in Christchurch after eventful build-up

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios to contest Australian assault charge

Djokovic back at top of ATP rankings; Sabalenka No. 2 in WTA

Analysis: Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis