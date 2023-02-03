Ryan Fox fights through stomach bug for strong start in UAE

Ryan Fox has pushed through a stomach bug to get off to a fine start at the DP World Tour's Ras Al Khaimah Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

Fox is sitting fifth after shooting a five-under 67 this morning with the Kiwi World No.30 taking six birdies for one bogey in his first round.

The impressive start is despite Fox still battling a stomach bug — an issue that played a role in his fading finish to last week's Dubai Desert Classic where he finished tied for 20th.

With just three days rest, the 36-year-old was back on the green and despite still not being back to full health, was happy with his play.

"I woke up with a bit of a dodgy stomach this morning but took a couple of pills and feel fine now," Fox told Sky Sports after his round.

"I'm still a bit lethargic but have managed my energy levels pretty well this week. Hopefully by tomorrow or Saturday I'll be feeling 100 per cent again."

At the top of the leaderboard, 20-year-old Ryo Hisatsune of Japan is out in front after opening with an eight-under 64 thanks largely to his impressive six-birdie start.

Englishman Matthew Baldwin, Italy's Edoardo Molinari and Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark are locked in a tie for second two shots back with Fox and five others right on their tails a further shot adrift.