Police investigating after shots fired at South Auckland home

Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired at a home in South Auckland early this morning.

Officers were called following reports of a firearm being discharged towards a home on Adams Rd, in Manurewa, just before 12.30am, police told 1News.

Two projectiles were found at the scene, however no one was injured.

Police are now working to establish the circumstances behind the incident.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105, referencing file number 230203/9347, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.