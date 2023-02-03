New Zealand
1News

Police investigating after shots fired at South Auckland home

7:52am
A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired at a home in South Auckland early this morning.

Officers were called following reports of a firearm being discharged towards a home on Adams Rd, in Manurewa, just before 12.30am, police told 1News.

Two projectiles were found at the scene, however no one was injured.

Police are now working to establish the circumstances behind the incident.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105, referencing file number 230203/9347, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Auckland 'nearly' out of the woods after floods - MetService

Auckland 'nearly' out of the woods after floods - MetService

27 mins ago

Vern Cotter steps down as Fiji coach eight months out from RWC

Vern Cotter steps down as Fiji coach eight months out from RWC

31 mins ago

UK pop star Maisie Peters to perform in NZ for first time

2:26

UK pop star Maisie Peters to perform in NZ for first time

40 mins ago

Breakers one step closer to top-two finish with comeback win

Breakers one step closer to top-two finish with comeback win

8:45am

What makes DOC's most popular campsite so special?

4:00

What makes DOC's most popular campsite so special?

8:12am

Charity working hard to support families impacted by Auckland floods

3:26

Charity working hard to support families impacted by Auckland floods
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Auckland 'nearly' out of the woods after floods - MetService

Charity working hard to support families impacted by Auckland floods

Auckland floods: Authorities uncertain how many made homeless

Magnitude 4.8 quake strikes upper North Island