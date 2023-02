A person has died after a "water-related incident" at Mount Maunganui beach this afternoon.

Police were called to the scene on Marine Parade about 1.50pm.

Surf Lifesaving said the person was having trouble in the water between Tay St and Omanu Way after 1pm. They were unable to be revived after being rescued.

Red flags have now been put up and there are strict off-limit warnings in place for swimmers.

The death will be referred to the coroner.