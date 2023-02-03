More heavy rainfall in the north 'likely' this summer - NIWA

More heavy rainfall and possible flooding should be expected in the North Island and northern South Island in the coming weeks and months, forecaster NIWA says.

Additionally, average or above-average temperatures are expected across the country, the agency said in its seasonal climate outlook for the next three months, released this morning.

"The rainfall outlook indicates that heavy rainfall and possible flooding are possible.

Rainy weather (file image).

"Therefore, continued preparedness for extreme weather impacts in the weeks and months ahead for the North Island and northern South Island is warranted. Dry conditions in the lower South Island may persist," the forecaster said.

NIWA said its temperature forecast confidence for the was high.

Meanwhile, its forecast confidence for rainfall was medium-high - with modelling disagreement primarily focused on conditions in the eastern South Island, where rainfall may continue to be irregular due to high-pressure systems located near the region.



Meteorologist Ben Noll said this morning that there was a reprieve for sodden areas in the coming week, but that it may not last long.

"As we go next week, it does look like it'll dry out, but that may be short-lived," he said.

"We are watching signs for mid-and-late February for more weather that drops down from the north."

He said people shouldn't also ignore "dry pockets down south".

"The North Island has just been soaked, but the South Island – dry as anything – especially lower and western parts."

Sub-tropical air masses, in conjunction with marine heatwave conditions, may also elevate overnight temperatures and humidity, the forecaster said.



The risk for tropical cyclones in the Southwest Pacific might also increase during mid-to-late February - with decaying storms creating the potential for flooding, rainfall, strong winds, and coastal hazards.

In Auckland, there's a 45% chance that rainfall will be above average and a one-in-five probability that there will be less rainfall than average.

There is a one-in-three chance that the rain will remain similar to past years.

But it's also expected to be a hot summer in the supercity, as there's a 65% chance that temperatures will be above average - with marine heatwave conditions likely contributing to above-average warmth and humidity.

Earlier this week, NIWA reported that January was Auckland's wettest month in history.

The region has been hit hard by extreme weather and flooding, forcing many to evacuate their homes.

During the storm, the agency said it recorded 539mm of rain at Albert Park, a higher figure than the previous monthly record of 420mm in February 1869.

Climate scientist Sam Dean said the earth has warmed by about 1.1C already and believes climate change contributed 10% to 20% during the storm.