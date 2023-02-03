New Zealand
Magnitude 4.8 quake strikes upper North Island

6:39am
Thousands of people across the central North Island woke to the feeling of a strong 4.8 quake.

Thousands of people across the central North Island woke to the feeling of a strong 4.8 quake. (Source: istock.com)

Many Kiwis in the upper North Island have had a rude awakening this morning after a magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck south of Te Aroha.

The quake caused strong shaking after it struck 6 kilometres south of Te Aroha just after 2am, according to GeoNet.

"We are thinking of those currently dealing with rain, landslides and flooding who were woken with an earthquake this morning," GeoNet said on Twitter.

Around 11,166 people reporting feeling the earthquake across Auckland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty.

It was followed by a series of aftershocks which included a 2.5 magnitude quake just after 3am.

It comes after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake in the same region on January 4.

