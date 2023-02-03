New Zealand
Hobson's brand ham recalled due to possible Listeria

27 mins ago
Hobson's Ham Sandwich Ham.

Hobson's Ham Sandwich Ham. (Source: Supplied)

Hobson's brand sandwich ham has been recalled from five Gilmours stores due to the possible presence of Listeria.

The ham was being sold at Gilmours Manukau, Tauranga, Hamilton, Palmerston North and Wellington.

New Zealand Food Safety said the product's packaging has a batch number of 1SA4 and a best before date of March 3 2023.

New Zealand Food Safety is advising people not to eat the ham.

"There have been no reports of illness; however, if you have consumed any of this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice," they said.

Customers can return the product to their retailer for a full refund.

