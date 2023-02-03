New Zealand
1News

Christchurch stabbing: Teen denies murdering dog walker

By Thomas Mead, 1News Reporter
10:15am
Police near scene of Christchurch stabbing.

Police near scene of Christchurch stabbing. (Source: 1News)

A Christchurch teenager has denied the alleged murder of a man who was out for an early morning walk with his dog.

Bailey Messervy, 18, was arrested after an older man was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack at a park in Bexley on November 14 last year.

The victim, Nigel Wilson, had been out walking his dog at first light.

He was found with critical injuries at around 6am and taken to hospital, where he died after eight days of treatment.

Messervy entered a not guilty plea through his lawyer at an appearance at the High Court in Christchurch this morning.

The matter will now go to a trial, which is currently scheduled for August next year.

Two other alleged accomplices have been charged with being an accessory after the fact, but currently can’t be named.

One is a 23-year-old woman, who did not enter a plea today. The other, also a woman, entered a plea of not guilty.

Arguments around their interim name suppression will be heard on March 10.

Messervy was remanded in custody and will reappear on February 14.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyCrime and Justice

