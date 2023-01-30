NZ Sevens send 'big love' to flood-hit Kiwis after Sydney wins

The New Zealand Sevens teams have sent messages of support to flood-stricken communities back home as part of their celebrations following a sweep of the Sydney leg of the World Series.

Both sides took out their tournaments at Allianz Stadium on Sunday night - and while their minds were on the task at hand, their hearts were back in New Zealand with those dealing with wild weather and floods.

All Blacks Sevens player Joe Webber, man of the match in the men’s final where his side took down South Africa’s Blitzbokke 38-0, used his post-match interview to pass on the team’s strength to those needing it.

Joe Webber is congratulated after scoring for New Zealand against South Africa in the Sydney cup final. (Source: Photosport)

"To all the whānau back in Aotearoa who are going through all the floods and all the families that have been affected,'' Webber said.

"Big love to you, and big love to all our whānau of the team that are holding it down at home for us.''

Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini echoed those sentiments after their 35-0 win over France in the women’s final.

"I want to send a big shout to all our Auckland whānau back home, we know you guys are going through a lot, we can't wait to come home and help you guys, heaps of aroha to you guys back home."

Hirini also thanked the Sydney crowd for supporting them throughout the weekend.

"Back-to backs are pretty hard and to come over here, and have the support we've had, we love you guys, thank you. We're glad we could put on a show.''

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe runs in for her try against France in the final of the Sydney sevens. (Source: Photosport)

The wins come after a contrast of emotions last week in Hamilton where the Black Ferns Sevens beat Great Britain in their final before the All Blacks Sevens narrowly went down to Argentina.

All Blacks Sevens captain Sam Dickson said the comprehensive win this week was just what they needed after also finishing runners-up in Cape Town.

"I'm so proud of the boys, we've been trying for a while now, making a few finals but just missing out,'' Dickson said. "It was an unreal tournament for us. It's about time we had a polished performance like that.

"Our main goal is to qualify for the Olympics and to win the world series. This is an absolute bonus.''

The victories mean New Zealand extended their series leads in both competitions.