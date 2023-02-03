New Zealand
Auckland 'nearly' out of the woods after floods - MetService

8 mins ago
FENZ say Devonport has been one of the most hard-hit areas this morning.

FENZ say Devonport has been one of the most hard-hit areas this morning.

Auckland is "nearly" out of the woods amid a week of wild weather, MetService says.

MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says while there's still "modest" rain, the meteorological service is due to lift all severe weather warnings and watches later today.

She said people can expect a drier spell of weather this long weekend but some showers may be expected on Monday.

"However, we’re losing some of that humidity, becoming a cooler drier regime," Griffiths said.

Deputy controller for Civil Defence, Rachel Kelleher, says there were no-flood related incidents reported overnight.

However, there are some reports of surface level flooding in the Auckland suburbs of Onehunga and Eden Park.

Kelleher said there is still work being done to place people in accommodation, with 57 people currently in evacuation centres and community support hubs.

She said the New Zealand Defence Force is helping with clean-up efforts around Auckland, but reiterated the city's state of emergency will expire tonight.

Civil Defence is currently formulating advice for Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, she said.

