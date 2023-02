Auckland police are searching for Trung Quang Phan, 48, who has a warrant for his arrest for arson.

Phan has been unable to be located and police are now appealing to the public for assistance.

"We believe Phan is actively avoiding Police and we strongly remind anyone who is found to be assisting him that they themselves may be liable for prosecution," police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police through their 105 phone service.