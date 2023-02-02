New Zealand
Princess Anne to visit New Zealand this month

Princess Anne is set to visit New Zealand this month, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced.

Hipkins says he is looking forward to welcoming the royal back to Aotearoa after her last visit over a decade ago.

“It’s terrific that Her Royal Highness will be able to connect with past and present members of the Corps and acknowledge the importance of signallers within New Zealand Defence Force operations over the last 100 years.”

Anne will be accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

“The Princess Royal will undertake other engagements during her visit, including attending an Act of Remembrance (wreath laying) at Pukeahu National War Memorial in Wellington.

"Her Royal Highness will also rededicate the War Memorial at Cathedral Square in Christchurch.”

