Auckland City FC bundled out of FIFA Club World Cup

Auckland City's hopes of a deep run at this year's FIFA Club World Cup have ended in a 3-0 loss to Egyptian side Al Ahly this morning in Morocco.

The Aucklanders were competitive in the first half but their hard work was thwarted by an opening goal from Hussein Elshahat just before the break.

The goal appeared to inspire Al Ahly, who came out in control of the game in the second half as Mohamed Sherif added a second in the 56th minute before Percy Tau cemented the win just before full-time. In contrast, City managed just one shot on goal during the game.

To add salt to the wound, City defender Adam Mitchell was sent off in the final minute for denying Al Ahly a goal scoring opportunity.

The trip to Morocco was still worth it for the Kiwi side though who earned $770,000 for their efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Al Ahly will now play MLS side the Seattle Sounders in the second round while Wydad AC take on Al-Hilal.

The winners of those two matches will take on South American champions Flamengo and European champions Real Madrid who enter the tournament at the semi-final stage.