97-year-old motorcycle racer isn't slowing down soon

The 43rd Classic Motorcycle Racing Register is just around the corner in Pukekohe, and it's joined by a 97-year-old rider who never stopped being young.

Les Harris feels nothing but joy when he puts his BSA Bantum 175cc, a ride that can go up to nearly 130km/h.

"I just have to be doing," he told Seven Sharp, "I love doing."

As he rides a bike that's almost 40 years younger than him, his son Tim says he likes to do his own thing and doesn't like to be fussed over.

"You can't argue with his age and how he's going, can you?" he said.

Pukekohe is in Harris' blood and he's excited to be back on the "fabulous" racetrack with other international riders this weekend.

"It's a big deal, yeah, its known all over the world, a lot of the riders have come from overseas, [like] America [and] England", he said.

He cannot imagine life without racing and is too busy to "leave", though he said he looks forward to seeing his soulmate again, his third wife who passed away 10 years ago.

"I just love living. I get a hell of a kick out of living," he said with a grin across his face.

