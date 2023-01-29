Drone footage shows home destroyed in Tauranga landslip

Drone footage shows the extent of a landslide in Tauranga that saw a house destroyed this morning.

The hill behind the home has completely given way, with water and debris surging towards homes at the end of a cul-de-sac.

Police said no one has been injured but neighbouring properties are threatened. Police have assisted with evacuations in the area.

"There is widespread flooding across the Bay of Plenty, and roads have been heavily affected by slips.

A home has collapsed in Tauranga. (Source: 1News)

"Police are asking those in areas experiencing severe weather to stay put and not attempt to travel on the roads, many of which are currently un-driveable.

"Anyone required to evacuate will be contacted directly by Civil Defence or emergency services staff."

Tauranga residents told 1News it sounded like a "tornado" others said they heard a loud "bang" when the home collapsed.

The house has moved 20 metres towards the road shunting debris into nearby properties.

Many of the residents 1News spoke to said they stayed elsewhere last night.

Tauranga landslide. (Source: SunLive).

Locals said it's a lovely community and the family had young children, some of whom were screaming, but managed to get out safely.