More severe weather on the way for much of the North Island

More severe weather is on the way for much of the North Island today.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in place for Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, and Taranaki until 9pm tonight.

The thunderstorms may become severe between Raglan and Mount Messenger, and inland to Taumarunui.

MetService said there may be up to 25 to 40mm of rainfall per hour.

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

"Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain."

MetService said there is also a possibility of thunderstorms in Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, and Taupo until midnight tonight.

Some showers may become severe with heavy downpours reaching 25 to 40mm of rain per hour.

There is also an orange rain warning in place for the Coromandel Peninsula from midnight tonight until Sunday afternoon.

A tree knocked down by wild weather at Auckland Domain. (Source: Supplied: Mark Rosser)

Around 70 to 90 mm of rain is expected about the ranges with peak intensities of 10 to 15 mm per hour about the ranges, but 20 to 30 mm/h possible from 6am on Sunday.

Further showers are likely after midday Sunday, some could be heavy with thunderstorms.

Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, and Wairarapa including the Tararua District are also under an orange rain warning until 9pm and midnight tonight.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Waikato across to Taihape, Hawke's Bay, Taranaki, Whanganui and the eastern hills of Wellington.

There is also a strong wind warning for Horowhenua Kapiti Coast, Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds.