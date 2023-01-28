New Zealand
1News

Elton John 'heartbroken' show cancelled due to wild weather

8:04am
Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in January 2022.

Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in January 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

Elton John says he is "absolutely heartbroken" to have cancelled last night's show in Auckland and says he shares the "frustration and disappointment" many fans are feeling.

In a statement on social media, Elton John said he was "determined to play" as weather reports throughout the day had been inconclusive.

However, after a deluge of torrential rain, the decision was made to cancel the show, despite thousands of fans having already arrived at Mt Smart Stadium for the concert.

One concertgoer told 1News, "It's so ridiculous; why not cancel it earlier."

"It’s been like this all day; I don't understand why they called it off so late," another said.

“It took us about four hours to get here," a woman leaving the concert said.

Elton John said he was "absolutely heartbroken" to call off the show but respected the local emergency services' decision to cancel.

"The safety of my fans, our team, and staff at Mt Smart Stadium is of the utmost importance," he said.

"My heart goes out to those of you who made it into the stadium only to have to leave again and I truly share your frustration and disappointment. I never want to let any of my fans down and deeply love it each and every time I have the honour of playing for you in New Zealand."

He said he and his team were monitoring the weather today and will let ticket holders know as soon as possible of any changes.

New ZealandMusic

SHARE

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

LIVE: 2 dead, 2 missing as Auckland hit by catastrophic floods

0:53

LIVE: 2 dead, 2 missing as Auckland hit by catastrophic floods

16 mins ago

Black Caps bounce back to beat India in 'massive' win

Black Caps bounce back to beat India in 'massive' win

30 mins ago

Land slip brings down coastguard building in Titirangi

Land slip brings down coastguard building in Titirangi

38 mins ago

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott defends X Games gold with clutch final run

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott defends X Games gold with clutch final run

39 mins ago

Chaos continues with motorway, road closures across Auckland

Chaos continues with motorway, road closures across Auckland

51 mins ago

Israeli medics say gunman kills 5 near Jerusalem synagogue

Israeli medics say gunman kills 5 near Jerusalem synagogue
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Backlash after AT encourages fans to drive to Elton John concerts

Teens wait hours in sun with no water to enter Soundsplash festival

NZ could be part of Eurovision in the future - EU ambassador