Elton John 'heartbroken' show cancelled due to wild weather

Elton John says he is "absolutely heartbroken" to have cancelled last night's show in Auckland and says he shares the "frustration and disappointment" many fans are feeling.

In a statement on social media, Elton John said he was "determined to play" as weather reports throughout the day had been inconclusive.

However, after a deluge of torrential rain, the decision was made to cancel the show, despite thousands of fans having already arrived at Mt Smart Stadium for the concert.

One concertgoer told 1News, "It's so ridiculous; why not cancel it earlier."

"It’s been like this all day; I don't understand why they called it off so late," another said.

“It took us about four hours to get here," a woman leaving the concert said.

Elton John said he was "absolutely heartbroken" to call off the show but respected the local emergency services' decision to cancel.

"The safety of my fans, our team, and staff at Mt Smart Stadium is of the utmost importance," he said.

"My heart goes out to those of you who made it into the stadium only to have to leave again and I truly share your frustration and disappointment. I never want to let any of my fans down and deeply love it each and every time I have the honour of playing for you in New Zealand."

He said he and his team were monitoring the weather today and will let ticket holders know as soon as possible of any changes.