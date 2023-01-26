Australia Day protests take on new life in 2023

More than 1000 people gathered in Sydney’s CBD today to demonstrate against Australia Day.

The controversial public holiday marks the 1788 landing of the First Fleet at Sydney Cove, and the beginning of colonisation in the country.

However, it's commonly referred to as "Invasion Day" amongst Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Activist Paul Silver, whose uncle David Dungay died in custody in 2015, told 1News that the day needed to be abolished entirely.

"People believe that it should be celebrated with a barbie and beer," he said.

"No, actually, you're celebrating the land theft, murder and rape against another human being."

Several prominent Australian companies like Kmart and Telstra have taken steps to boycott the public holiday too.

Rafaela Pandolifini said she'd been coming to Australia Day protests for 10 years now and has begun bringing her children along too.

"I don't think we're going to have peace in this country until people accept and understand," she said.

"I know it's difficult you sit with the uncomfort (sic) for one minute, and it's okay - imagine how First Nations people feel."