America's Cup: Two-time Coast to Coast champ joins Team NZ

Team New Zealand are set to announce some fresh faces in their sailing team for next year’s Americas Cup defence in Spain, including two-time Coast to Coast winner Dougal Allan.

The America’s Cup holders have been trialling a number of cross-code athletes for their sailing team.

With cylcors allowed again under the rules, that has opened the opportunity for athletes from a variety of codes to try out.

1News understands Allan will be among four newcomers named.

Dougal Allan. (Source: Photosport)

The multisport athlete is not included in next month’s start list for the Coast to Coast, because of his sailing commitments with Team New Zealand.

1News understands a number of New Zealand rowers are also in the mix, though it’s not yet clear if they’ve been selected.

It’s not unprecedented for Team New Zealand to look outside the sailing ranks, with track cyclist Simon van Velthooven and Olympic rower Joe Sullivan key members of the team for their successful challenge in Bermuda in 2017.

Peter Burling lifts the Auld Mug after winning the America's Cup. (Source: Photosport)

Former Olympic canoeist Steven Ferguson was involved in Team New Zealand’s defence in 2021.

Team New Zealand have been busy testing with their AC40 on Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf before building the larger AC75 they hope will see them defend the America’s Cup next year in Barcelona.