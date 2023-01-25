Political figure appears in court on historic sex charges

A prominent New Zealand political figure has appeared in court on historic sex charges, including one against an underage boy.

He has name suppression so cannot be identified - he is not an MP however he is a prominent member of a political party.

The five charges include one of indecent assault on a boy aged between 12 and 16 years of age.

According to charging documents there were two victims, with the alleged offending taking place in the late 1990s.

The Waitākere District Court confirmed the man appeared today.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is on bail and is next due to appear in March.