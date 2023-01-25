Politics
1News

Political figure appears in court on historic sex charges

By Logan Church, 1News Reporter
28 mins ago
A file image of a judge in a courtroom.

A file image of a judge in a courtroom. (Source: 1News)

A prominent New Zealand political figure has appeared in court on historic sex charges, including one against an underage boy.

He has name suppression so cannot be identified - he is not an MP however he is a prominent member of a political party.

The five charges include one of indecent assault on a boy aged between 12 and 16 years of age.

According to charging documents there were two victims, with the alleged offending taking place in the late 1990s.

The Waitākere District Court confirmed the man appeared today.

He is on bail and is next due to appear in March.

New ZealandCrime and JusticePolitics

SHARE

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Moving truck smashes into power pole in Auckland's Mt Wellington

0:25

Moving truck smashes into power pole in Auckland's Mt Wellington

7 mins ago

US reversal expected on sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine

US reversal expected on sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine

28 mins ago

Political figure appears in court on historic sex charges

Political figure appears in court on historic sex charges

43 mins ago

3 dead in random shooting at Washington convenience store

3 dead in random shooting at Washington convenience store

1:17pm

Home and food costs rise, but annual inflation stays at 7.2%

Home and food costs rise, but annual inflation stays at 7.2%

SPONSORED

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

Sponsored by EECA

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Chris Hipkins becomes New Zealand's 41st Prime Minister

LIVE: Ardern steps down and Hipkins has now been sworn in as PM

Full video: Chris Hipkins sworn in as Prime Minister

Jacinda Ardern receives guard of honour as she leaves Parliament