Don't panic, but Panic! At The Disco are breaking up

Brendon Urie at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards (Source: Getty)

Panic! At The Disco will disband after almost two decades, singer Brendon Urie has confirmed.

The group has pumped out seven albums in 19 years and performed almost a dozen tours.

In a post on his Instagram account Brendon Urie, the only remaining member of the group, said it had "been a hell of a journey".

"Growing up in [Las] Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me," he wrote.

"But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard."

He said he and his wife Sarah were expecting a child "very soon".

"The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure."

"I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."

He thanked the group's fans for their immense support.

"I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you."

Panic! At The Disco will perform its upcoming tour dates in the UK and Europe before formerly disbanding.