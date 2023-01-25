Body of missing Kiwi volunteer Andrew Bagshaw found

Photos posted online appear to show British passports with the names of Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry. (Source: 1News)

Kiwi volunteer Andrew Bagshaw, who was reported missing in the Ukraine earlier this month, has been found dead.

In a statement this morning, Bagshaw's family confirmed that their son had died.

"He and a colleague, Chris Parry, were attempting to rescue an elderly woman from Soledar, in an area of intense military action, when their car was hit by an artillery shell.

"The Ukrainian authorities, and government officials in New Zealand and London have been working hard to learn more details but little further is known about the circumstances of his death."

It will be "some time" before the body is returned to New Zealand due to Ukrainian legal processes, the statement added.

"Andrew selflessly took many personal risks and saved many lives; we love him and are very proud indeed of what he did.

"We intend that his death shall not be in vain. We are amongst many parents who grieve the deaths of their sons and daughters.

"We urge the civilised countries of the world to stop this immoral war and to help the Ukrainians to rid their homeland of an aggressor."

Bagshaw's family ask anyone who wishes to make a donation to contribute to either the Children's Hospital in Kyiv or UAnimals.