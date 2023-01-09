Kiwi volunteer Andrew Bagshaw missing in Ukraine

Russia, Ukraine war. (Source: Associated Press)

A Christchurch man volunteering in Ukraine has reportedly gone missing.

A statement was released this morning on behalf of his parents, well-known doctors Sue and Philip Bagshaw.

They said Andrew is "a very intelligent, independently minded person, who went there as a volunteer to assist the people of Ukraine, believing it to be the morally right thing to do".

"He was born in the UK, and Philip and Susan are very grateful for all the agencies from both London and NZ, who are working so hard to find him. They are particularly grateful to Kiwi K.A.R.E, an NGO working with volunteers in Ukraine.

"Andrew's parents love him dearly and are immensely proud of all the work he has been doing delivering food and medicines and assisting elderly people move from near the battlefront of the war."

They have asked the media respect their privacy until any developments are made.

NZ Herald have reported Kiwi K.A.R.E director Tenby Powell has previously praised Bagshaw's work helping Ukrainian citizens, "Andrew has been doing incredible work".

In October the 47-year-old told the Herald he had been in Ukraine since April and was volunteering in the Donbas region evacuating civilians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told 1News they are aware of reports of "a dual New Zealand/British national missing in Ukraine".

They said the ministry are in contact with the UK Government.

There are four New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel as being in Ukraine, an MFAT spokesperson said.

"For privacy reasons, no further information will be provided."

In August last year, Kiwi solider Dominic Abelen was killed in Ukraine while on leave without pay from the New Zealand Defence Force.

Abelen's body was never returned to New Zealand.