Body found in search for missing Kiwi, Briton in Ukraine

Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry (Source: 1News)

Russia's mercenary Wagner Group says it's found the body of one of two missing aid volunteers in eastern Ukraine.

Reuters reports the name of the dead man hasn't been mentioned, but documents belonging to both were found on his body.

Photos posted online appear to show British passports with the names of Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry.

UK-born Bagshaw is the son of prominent New Zealand doctors Philip and Dame Susan Bagshaw.

Ukrainian police had previously said the pair went missing in Ukraine's east, where there is heavy fighting.

They left Kramatorsk for the town of Soledar and were later reported missing, after contact with them was lost.

Bagshaw's parents released a statement on Monday about their son's disappearance, saying he was "a very intelligent, independently minded person, who went there as a volunteer to assist the people of Ukraine, believing it to be the morally right thing to do".

"He was born in the UK, and Philip and Susan are very grateful for all the agencies from both London and NZ, who are working so hard to find him. They are particularly grateful to Kiwi K.A.R.E, an NGO working with volunteers in Ukraine.

"Andrew's parents love him dearly and are immensely proud of all the work he has been doing delivering food and medicines and assisting elderly people move from near the battlefront of the war."