Ghislaine Maxwell says Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre photo is fake

Ghislaine Maxwell is "sure" the photo of Prince Andrew with his arm around Virginia Giuffre is "fake".

Ghislaine Maxwell is "sure" a photo showing Prince Andrew with his arm around Virginia Giuffre is "fake".

The disgraced socialite - who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking and grooming underage girls for late billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - has again cast doubt on the authenticity of the infamous picture, in which she features in the background, in an interview conducted from prison.

She said of the photo - which Virginia used as evidence to support her allegations of sexual abuse against the prince - in a clip from her upcoming Talk TV interview with Jeremy Kyle: "It's a fake. I don't believe it's real for a second, in fact I'm sure it's not.

"Well, there's never been an original and further there's no photograph, and I've only ever seen a photocopy of it."

ADVERTISEMENT

In another clip from the interview, the 61-year-old declined to apologise to her victims and said the women involved should take their "upset" out on the authorities following Epstein's suicide in jail while awaiting trial in 2019.

She said: "I say that Epstein died and they should take their disappointment and upset out on the authorities who allowed that to happen.

"And as I said I hope they have some closure by the judicial process that took place."

This isn't the first time Maxwell has claimed the photo - which was said to have been taken in her Mayfair home - is fake.

Acknowledging the surroundings looked "familiar", she added: "We can't really establish the photograph and all that. I don't know if that's true, if that's a real picture or not."

Andrew - who paid millions to settle the civil case before it went to court - has also questioned the authenticity of the image, because he is "not one to hug" or "display affection" in public.

Virginia - who sued the royal for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein - insisted the photo was "authentic" and she had given the FBI the original in 2011.