Auckland Uni study identifies drug that could increase lifespan

A mouse in a laboratory (file image). (Source: istock.com)

A new trial out of the University of Auckland has found a drug currently used in cancer treatment can also prevent some of the effects of ageing and substantially extend the lifespan of mice.

Such research could represent the next development in humanity's ancient ambition to inhibit natural processes of bodily deterioration - if scientists can iron out the potential side-effects.

For the study, researchers treated mice starting at one years old, middle-age for a mouse, and discovered the lifespan of mice who received the drug was extended by an average of 10% - to around three years.

Healthy mice were fed either a control diet or an identical diet that contained Alpelisib, an anti-cancer chemotherapy drug.

ADVERTISEMENT

The research found that mice who received the drug not only lived longer on average, they also exhibited signs of being more robust and fitter in their old age, including improved coordination and strength.

With Alpelisib, researchers were targeting an enzyme called PI 3-kinase, a method that has been studied for decades as an experimental cancer treatment.

The metabolic pathway is "activated by a lot of hormones such as insulin, and exposure to these hormones over long periods could have detrimental consequences," Professor Peter Shepherd told 1News.

"We hypothesised that dampening these pathways could not only be beneficial for cancer, but other processes as well."

However, Shepherd said the effects of their trial were not entirely positive for its rodent subjects.

"This particular pathway is also very important to processes such as bone growth. What we find is that this drug, in these mice, decreases bone density.

"It could make you healthier in some ways but less healthy in others," Shepherd said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As enticing a chemical fountain of youth sounds, researchers are wary about trialling similar treatments on human subjects - but believe much can be gained from greater insight into the mechanics of old-age.

Alpelisib's present use as a chemotherapy drug is a short-term medical intervention and Shepard strongly discourages people try following the mice's example and take it long-term to extend their lifespan.

Shepherd said their trial illuminates a lot about the opaque natural processes that go into ageing.

"It's great to see that these drugs might have uses in other areas and reveal novel mechanisms contributing to age-related diseases. It also shows the value of long-term investment in research in areas such as this" - a step forward in humanity's age-old quest for immortality.