1 dead after car leaves road, hits tree north of Dunedin

6:36am
|
1News
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

One person has died after a car left the road and collided with a tree in Waikouaiti, north of Dunedin, late on Monday night.

Police said the single-car crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Thomas St at 11.20pm.

One person died while another was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they responded to the crash that saw a car go off the road and hit a tree.

They said they cut two occupants from the car.

Police's serious crash unit is investigating.

Due to the crash, the road is reported to be down to one lane and operating under stop/go traffic management.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible or expect delays.

