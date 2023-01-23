Promoter 'devastated' after person stabbed at L.A.B concert

Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in the crowd at a L.A.B concert in Hawke's Bay on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to Hastings' Tomoana Showgrounds at 7.05pm on Saturday, police said.

"The person was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

"Police are working to establish exactly what happened and who was involved," a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105.

'We are devastated'

The concert's promoter Loop Recordings said in a statement they are "devastated about the isolated incident at our concert in Hastings".

Loop worked closely and held multiple meetings with Hastings police, the Hastings District Council and two security companies in the lead-up to the event, the statement said, stressing that the safety of concertgoers was their key priority.

"The district police and local council are in agreement that all elements of the event that we could control were managed effectively, including but not limited to the presence of 142 security guards and ample police presence plus bag searches and wanding of all patrons upon entry.

"In a crowd of 10,000, a number of attendees turned up to this event with the sole intention of creating trouble.

"Police and security responded immediately, and the incident did not escalate."