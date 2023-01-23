Customs arrest man after child abuse images found on phones

An overseas-based social media chat platform alerted New Zealand Customs to alleged child exploitation offending before a man was arrested by investigators at Wellington Airport on Saturday.

The 42-year-old Filipino national was travelling back from a holiday in the Philippines when he was searched and arrested by customs investigators after child sexual abuse images were located on two of his phones.

A search warrant was carried out at his Wairarapa home today with additional electronic devices seized for further examination, a statement from customs said.

"Investigations are ongoing and further charges may result from in-depth forensic analysis of the man's devices."

The man was granted bail, with his next court appearance set for February 13, 2023.

Cam Moore, Customs Manager Investigations, said customs was initially alerted to the alleged offending by an overseas-based social media chat platform and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

"Unfortunately, reporting on the online sexual exploitation of children continues to increase every year in New Zealand. This is abhorrent offending, with real victims and real consequences," he said.

"Customs alongside our partners in police and the Department of Internal Affairs, as well as our global partners, are strongly committed to doing everything we can to deal with this offending as it crosses our borders.”

The maximum penalty for each of the two charges the man faces is 10 years' imprisonment.