One dead after 'water incident' in Tāwharanui north of Auckland

Tāwharanui (Source: istock.com)

One person has died following a "water incident" in Tāwharanui, north of Auckland.

Police say emergency services were notified of the incident shortly before 2pm.

Medical assistance was provided to the person, but they died at the scene.

The death is being referred to the coroner.

ADVERTISEMENT

It comes after five deaths due to water-related incidents in the Auckland region were recorded over the last three days.

Surf Life Saving NZ's Matt Williams gave a statement after two people died at Piha yesterday.

"It’s been an absolutely horrific week for drownings that have happened outside of the flags and Surf Life Saving hours.

"We want to re-enforce people to swim between the flags and to keep safe while swimming after the large number of drownings that have recently happened."