4 Hamilton teens arrested after stealing car, driving on footpath

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Four teens were arrested overnight following a police pursuit in Hamilton.

Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson said police were patrolling Hamilton east just before 1am when a stolen Nissan Tiida was spotted.

They recognised the 17-year-old behind the wheel as a person wanted over a "serious incident".

Wilson says the vehicle accelerated after becoming aware of police's presence, prompting a pursuit "due to the potential threat to the public".

ADVERTISEMENT

She says one of the vehicle's tyres was spiked on Greenwood St, Frankton, while two more were spiked on Avalon Dr in Nawton.

A tactical stop was then carried out after the vehicle, now travelling on its rims, was seen driving on the footpath in Alexandra St.

The driver soon lost control on Anglesea St, crashing into a parked vehicle.

By 1.10am police arrested the four youths - the 17-year-old driver and three passengers, two aged 17 and one aged 14.

No injuries were reported.

Wilson says the four teens are due to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court on serious driving charges and charges relating to the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

She adds that further charges are likely.

ADVERTISEMENT

She says that a "number of people" were seen recording the pursuit and asks that anyone with photos or videos of the incident submit them to police to aid in their investigation.

They can be submitted using the Case / Report update form and citing reference 221112/6852.