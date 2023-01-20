Work resumes to extinguish out of control fire near Queenstown

Fire crews have resumed work this morning to extinguish a large fire in Long Gully, Coronet Peak, about an hour east of Queenstown.

The fire is not under control and is burning in about six hectares of retired farm land and dead trees. It broke out just after 6pm on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency incident controller Mark Mawhinney says they are using four ground crews and three helicopters to work to contain the fire.

"We are using helicopters to knock down the active fire while conditions are in our favour this morning, and ground crews will be working to secure the perimeter along the Skippers Road and extinguish hotspots."

Skippers Road was closed on Thursday and will remain closed while the fire is being controlled.

A 10-day mountain bike race is set to take place close to the fire today, with FENZ warning riders in a statement to stay off certain trails.

"The moutainbike trails close to the fire include the Skippers Pack Track, which is affected by the fire, the Coronet Loop below Greengate Saddle, the Pack Track and Sack Trail and Atleys Terrace Track."

The scene of the fire on Friday morning. (Source: Supplied)

The area is currently under a prohibited fire season, which is a total ban on all outdoor fires and means all previous fire permits have been cancelled.

Fire and Emergency NZ issued two prohibited fire seasons in other parts of the South Island on Friday, both in place until further notice.

Restrictions are in place for Otago's upper Waitaki and Clutha zones.

FENZ community risk manager James Knapp says it doesn't take much to start a large fire.

"It only takes one spark to cause a wildfire, so please do your bit this summer to take care of Upper Waitaki."

Fire and Emergency is urging people to check what restrictions may be in place for them before starting a fire.